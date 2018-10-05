National Conference of Artists hosts annual fundraiser in Detroit on Oct. 13

DETROIT - The National Conference of Artists will host its annual fundraiser this month in Detroit.

The art party and auction will be held at the NCA's gallery and the ballroom of the Northwest Activity Center at 18100 Meyers Road. Detroit, 48235.. Art Party 27: Elevate!, named to celebrate the 27th year for the event will take place Saturday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m

The evening will be filled with displays of pieces from the top artists representing genres from all around metro Detroit - and worldwide.

Members of the organization and guests will have the opportunity to bid during a spirited live auction, meet some of the feature artists, and even contribute to a piece of work that will be created during the event -- all while enjoying delicious cuisine and live entertainment

"ArtParty is a yearly event that exposes the pure talent that Detroit artists have to offer- while giving art lovers the chance to take home these one-of-a-kind pieces, " NCA Chair Leslie T. Graves said. - NCA Chair. The event begins with a silent art auction and live auction preview. The live auction will begin promptly at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event start at $75 and increase to a $1,000 “Critics Choice” package. The package includes four (4) tickets to ArtParty27, an original piece of art, a 1-year NCA membership, and 10 percent discount on NCA Gallery purchases. Ticket information can be found here.

Founded in 1974, the mission of the Michigan Chapter of the National Conference of Artists is to preserve, promote and develop African American culture through the visual arts and to foster the creative forces of the artists that emanate from the African American and African world experience.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.