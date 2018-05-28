Officers cut turtle free from fishing line at pond near Rochester Police Department

ROCHESTER, Mich. - A Memorial Day water rescue was successful as officers helped a turtle out of a fishing line in Rochester.

Police said officers could hear splashing from the pond next to the police department.

A large turtle was found in distress, caught in a fish line. The line was attached to a lure that was hooked to a rock.

Officers cut the turtle free and set it on its way.

Authorities asked that people “take care” when fishing at the pond.

