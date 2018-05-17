Community

Officers rescue ducklings from storm drain in Wyandotte

By John Steckroth - Editor

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A mother duck in Wyandotte was reunited with her ducklings after officers made a daring rescue Thursday.

The duckling’s fell into a storm drain and the mother duck quacked down officers for help.

“Quacktastic response time,” the duck said. “These storm drains seriously need to be redesigned or I need to start watching where I’m leading these kids.”

Officers pulled the ducklings to safety and the whole family now resides in a nearby pond.

duck rescue 2_1526583546402.jpg.jpg

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.