Otus Supply celebrates 1-year anniversary with weekend of events

Ferndale's Otus Supply is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a slew of events this weekend.

Here's what they have going on (You can find tickets/reservations for these events here):

On Wednesday, January 10 Otus Supply presents “Gimme Shelter” a spirited dinner and concert to benefit South Oakland Shelter (SOS). The concert will feature Dave Simonett from Trampled By

Turtles, and a portion of event proceeds will benefit homeless men, women, and children who receive care and assistance at SOS. This spirited benefit includes a four course dinner at 6:00 PM, wine pairings, and an intimate concert. Show only tickets are also available for $25.

Sample special cellar beers at the inaugural Otus Cellar Beer Fest, Thursday, January 11. Tickets are $30 and include 8 tokens, each good for a 2oz taste of any beer, and access to the woodfired pizza bar.

The event will be in The Parliament Room and run from 6 PM - Midnight, tickets here .

Spend Friday with Ohio jam legends, The Werks, joined by special guest Sun Tribe. Doors are 8:00 PM, tickets are $15 in advance.

Saturday, The Budos Band will be performing to a SOLD OUT crowd, marking their first show in

Michigan in close to seven years.

One-man jam band Keller Williams is next in the All Star lineup, showcasing his legendary talents Sunday, January 14. Doors are at 7:00 PM, tickets are $30 in advance.

This historic 1 Year Anniversary run comes to conclusion in grand fashion with the Grammy Winning, Rebirth Brass Band on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018. This marks consecutive years celebrating Dr. King’s legacy with the Rebirth Brass Band from New Orleans, paying homage to our Sister City and the French founding of Detroit.

