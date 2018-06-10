Parade, 200+ entertainers on tap for 2018 Motor City Pride Festival Sunday

DETROIT - June is Pride Month, and the city of Detroit is putting on the biggest event for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community in the state.

The 2018 Motor City Pride Festival goes from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday in Hart Plaza.

The festival features more than 140 vendors and 200 entertainers, headlined by Tiffany and Detroit-based Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

"Motor City Pride is a celebration of the strength and diversity of Michigan's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community that is second to none," said chairperson Dave Wait. "It is the largest such gathering of our community in the state, and represents a unique opportunity to come together to mark our accomplishments and rededicate ourselves to the work left to do."

The parade begins at noon on Griswold and Jefferson Streets. This year's theme is "Remember the Past, Create the Future," which "reminds us that when we come together, we can work to achieve full equality for all members of the LGBTQ community," a press release says.

The parade has also nearly doubled from last year, with more companies and organizations stepping in to be a part of the yearly show.

A vigil was also held Saturday night to reflect and remember people who died from anti-LGBTQ violence. Reverend Roland Stringfellow of Metropolitan Community Church Detroit presided over the vigil.

Entrance for the day is $5. Kids ages 13 and under get in for free.

For more information like entertainment schedules, parking and more, head to www.motorcitypride.org.

