Plymouth-based homeless outreach organization that helps people in Detroit in need of shoes

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - PBJ Outreach, an organization based out of Plymouth that helps homeless people in Detroit, needs shoes.

Each Saturday, PBJ provides clothing and food to those in need.

The organization is looking for seasonally appropriate footwear as colder weather approaches.

PBJ is also in need of other items, including toiletries and food. Click here to see a full list of needs.

Donations can be dropped off at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 47650 N. Territorial Road in Plymouth. Label the donation with "PBJ" and put it in the PBJ box.

