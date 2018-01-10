Plymouth Ice Festival 2018: Everything you need to know

The 2018 Plymouth Ice Festival kicks off this weekend in Downtown Plymouth, Michigan.

The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family.

Here are the dates and times for the festival this year:

Friday, January 12th – 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Saturday, January 13th – 10:00am to 10:00pm

Sunday, January 14th – 10:00am to 6:00pm

Sculptures are available for viewing 24 hours a day and will remain standing after the event – weather permitting.

For a full list of events during the festival, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.