Plymouth music studio hosting party to support young musicians

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - In The Band Music Appreciation Studio is a place in Plymouth that young musicians visit to hone their passion and talent.

The nonprofit is located in the PARC, the Plymouth Arts and Recreation Complex, in downtown Plymouth.

The nonprofit’s mission is "to provide community, access, and support for growing musicians in the Plymouth-Canton area."

Nick Brandon, who founded and operates ITB, said the program is for any musicians but especially for those with styles of music that are not part of a school curriculum or program. ITB gives them a place to develop their talent outside of school.

Musicians include students from seventh-grade through college. The studio gives them a place to rehearse and receive feedback, including from their peers. The program is free to students.

In The Band Music Appreciation Studio is holding a “Totally 80s Vinyl Release Party” on Saturday at the PARC, located at 650 Church St. in Plymouth. Money raised from the event will go toward supporting the nonprofit and the programs it offers students.

ITB’s Facebook page says it will have three stages, 18 artists, pizza and old school video games. The cost is $10 and includes a free copy of the record.

