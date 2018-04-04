Program offers services to victims of sexual assault, domestic violence in Oakland County

Leslie Stratton says the idea for Haven's new public service announcement woke her up.

"The script woke me up in the middle of the night. I heard it in my mind and I got up, I typed it up, I shared it with a few people I trusted on how it might sound for a PSA for Haven and they thought it was right on the mark," Stratton said.

Stratton is the marketing consultant for Haven, a program in Oakland County that offers several different services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence including a shelter, counseling, and a resource center.

The PSA uses employees of Haven to get across the message to survivors that they are not alone.

"Those are the people who are providing help and healing to survivors each and every day," Stratton said.

"For those of you who aren't famous and there is no red carpet to speak from, we're listening. For those of you who live ordinary lives and think no one will hear you, we're listening," is how the PSA begins.

One in three Michigan families are impacted by domestic violence. Stratton said reaching more survivors is critical to Haven's mission which is to eliminate domestic and sexual violence.

"The purpose of the public service announcement is to directly reach more survivors, survivors who may feel that no one is listening, for survivors who may feel like there is no help, no way out, no healing, this is a message for them," Stratton said.

Diane Zalecki Bertalan, program director for Haven's START program is one of nine Haven employees in the PSA.

"I think it's important that people see who we are so that there are faces of who delivers the care here at Haven. And I think that kind of brings down the anxiety level and it allows people to know that we're here," Zalecki Bertalan said.

START stands for Haven's safe therapeutic assault response team. It is made up of forensic nurses and first responders that do forensic exams and offer emotional support to the survivors.

Zalecki Bertalan said the PSA is an opportunity for people who might not know about Haven and the services it offers to learn that it exists and is available. She thinks it's a great idea that employees of the program are the ones in the PSA.

"I think it speaks a lot about the commitment of employees to Haven itself and to the movement of providing care to sexual assault and domestic violence individuals," Zalecki Bertalan said.

Haven offers help around the clock with it's 24-hour crisis and support line and Stratton wants everyone to know they can call about anything.

"You don't have to be in crisis at that moment to call us. You can call with questions, you can call if you're feeling uncomfortable in a relationship and you're not sure what's happening and you need some guidance and some thoughts and some education," Stratton said. "We have a resource center that will help survivors from everything from filling out complicated forms to getting on their feet economically, learning about finances."

Haven's crisis shelter is for someone in immediate danger and has no where to go. A survivor can come with her children, and her pets, to stay at the shelter.

The PSA goes on to say for those who feel there is no help, no healing, no way out, Haven is more than a shelter and it's listening to you.

"We're always here were listening," Stratton said. "For us, this is a labor of love. We believe in what we're doing and we're experts in helping people who are survivors of domestic and sexual assault."

While Haven is in Oakland County, it offers help to survivors in the surrounding area.

The 24-hour crisis and support line is (248) 334-1274 or 877-922-1274.

April is sexual assault awareness month. The following are events happening at Haven:

Oakland County Sexual Assault Response Team Rally

April 9 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Oakland University - Gold Room at Oakland Center

It is a resource fair and rally to end sexual violence and support survivors

Embracing Voices: A Haven Workshop

April 17 12 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Haven - 801 Vanguard Drive, Pontiac

Sexual assault experts from different communities share how to provide services to survivors.

Register: www.michtix.com/embracing-voices-haven

Denim Day

April 25

Wear jeans with purpose, support survivors and educate on sexual assault.

For more information: http://denimdayinfo.org/

Haven's March for Consent

April 28 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Geary Park - 1198 Earle Blvd., Ferndale

For more information Haven and it's services, click here: https://www.haven-oakland.org/



