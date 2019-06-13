Pushups help raise money for youth mentoring in Detroit

DETROIT - Just one pushup can help make a difference in the lives of young people in Detroit.

PT in the D is hosting its sixth annual pushup-a-thon Thursday, June 20.

How to participate

So you’re not good at pushups? That’s not a problem. Participants get supporters to pledge a donation per pushup or a flat donation for a total number of pushups. The challenge is to see how many you can do in two minutes. You can donate even if you’re not doing any pushups. No donation is too small.

Where does the money go?

All of the donations go to Royalty Mentorship, a youth mentoring group. The program’s website says it works to encourage youth to excel from poverty and overcome obstacles in their environment.

The pushup-a-thon will raise money to help provide healthier food options after school and technology upgrades for students.

Details

The pushup-a-thon runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 20 at PT in the D, located at 1420 Washington Boulevard in Detroit.

You can get more information on the PT in the D website.

