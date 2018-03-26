Rhonda Walker emcees Role Model Dinner at Cobo Center in Detroit

Alternatives For Girls is celebrating success – the success of extraordinary women for their professional accomplishments, personal attributes and community commitment – and the success of Alternatives For Girls participants who have made positive life decisions and are achieving admirable goals and accomplishments in their own right.

The annual Role Model Dinner will take place at Cobo Center, on Wednesday, March 28th at 5:30 pm and will be emceed by Rhonda Walker of WDIV-Local 4 News! Reception, dinner, silent auction and live auction by Chris Aslanian are included. Don't miss your chance to win a spectacular vacation, stunning jewelry, sports memorabilia, and more.

This year’s dinner will honor the 2018 Role Models: Alicia Boler Davis, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing, General Motors Company; Deborah LaBelle, Partner, Law Offices of Deborah LaBelle; and Monica L. Martinez, Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Michigan, and National Director of Hispanic Business Development, Comerica Bank.

Sponsorship support provided by Presenting Sponsor: DTE Energy Foundation, Diamond Sponsor: PVS Chemicals, Inc, and more. Media support provided by WDIV-Local 4 News!

Proceeds from the dinner will support AFG’s critical programs, which provide shelter, support, and resources to homeless and high-risk girls and women. Tickets are $200 each, and can be purchased:



-Online: http://weblink.donorperfect.com/alternatives_for_girls_rmd



-By contacting Anna Weaver at (313) 361-4000 ext. 230 or aweaver@alternativesforgirls.org