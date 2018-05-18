Samaritas launches Foster Care Month Blitz with events, open houses, stories to share

DETROIT - As National Foster Care Month kicks off May 1, Samaritas is launching a statewide effort to raise awareness of the need for good foster parents, and for programs and supports to help strengthen families.

The statewide effort, Samaritas Fosters, features programs and promotions in Troy, Ann Arbor, Flint, Saginaw, Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Jackson, Lansing, Benton Harbor and Kalamazoo.

The blitz uses language to spread a message that Samaritas Fosters love and strong futures through its programs for children and families.

The faith-based nonprofit is Michigan’s largest private provider of foster care.

“Our goal is to empower individuals and communities to achieve their highest potential,” Samaritas CEO Sam Beals said. “Every day, we protect and guide the most vulnerable among us, children who have endured abuse or neglect that prompted their removal into care. We are dedicated to ensuring that all Michigan children are safe and feel loved so they can grow to become healthy, whole adults leading us into a better future.”

Samaritas has been providing services for children and families since 1934. Every day, the organization serves more than 800 children.

Samaritas provides foster care and refugee foster care for unaccompanied minors fleeing persecution in their home countries. Samaritas also provides independent living and group home options for older children, along with education and training voucher scholarships for former foster children to attend college.

Through its affiliate, Lutheran Adoption Service, Samaritas provides adoption services for children in foster care who cannot be reunified with their birth families. The organization also provides in-home support for families to prevent children being removed and also after children are returned from care.

Samaritas’ goal is to help more families in their homes to prevent children being removed into foster care. In 2016, Samaritas served 927 families (3,976 individuals) in their homes; in 2017, the number grew to 989 families and 4,187 individuals. That compares with 1,358 and 1,338 children in foster care served during both years, respectively.

“It’s our job to connect families with community resources, so they have what they need, to become a whole, thriving family,” Samaritas Executive Director of Foster Care Laura Mitchell said. “There is a well-known saying that it takes a village to raise a child. This is actually a proverb originating with African cultures, to indicate the importance of having all the supports in place to raise a healthy, whole, thriving person to adulthood.”

These Samaritas events are happening throughout Foster Care Month:

Foster parent orientation

Ann Arbor: 3820 Packard Road, Suite 170, Ann Arbor, MI 48108: Tuesday, May 1, 10:30 am-1 pm and 5:30-8 pm

Saginaw: 915 Federal Avenue, Saginaw, MI 48607: Tuesday, May 8, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Flint: 1024 Professional Drive, Suite A3, Flint, MI 48532: Tuesday, May 15, 10:30 a.m. 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids: 207 E Fulton St in Grand Rapids, MI 49503: Thursday, May 3, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Muskegon: 425 W Western Ave in Muskegon, MI 49440: Thursday, May 10, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lansing: 1545 Keystone Ave. Lansing, MI 48911 May 1, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and May 15, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Jackson: 729 W. Michigan Ave. Jackson, MI 49201 May 10, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and May 24, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Troy: 2170 E. Big Beaver Rd. Ste. B , Troy, MI 48083 Saturday, May 5 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Port Huron: 312 Superior Mall, Port Huron, MI 48060 Friday, May 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo: 4341 S. Westnedge Suite 2000, Kalamazoo, MI 49008, Thursday, May 10 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Thursday, May 24 6 [.m. to 8 p.m.

Foster parent retention events

Grand Rapids: Foster Parent Appreciation Banquet

Ann Arbor: Mother’s Day Respite Day

Kalamazoo: Airway Bowling Event

Foster parent recruitment events

Port Huron: Thumbs Up Wine Trail Sunday, May 20 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids: A Call to Love with Bishop W.C. Martin Friday, April 27 at 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Informational Meeting Thursday, April 26 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Calvary GR: Register at mycalvarygr.org

Grand Rapids: The Knickerbocker New Holland Brewery: Saturday, May 5th 2-6pm and Saturday, May 12 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lansing: Empowered to Connect: At Mount Hope Church: Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Conference to learn about foster care opportunities in your community

