SE Michigan Red Cross: 'Urgent need' for blood donors to help 'severe' blood shortage

The Southeast Michigan region of the American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood and platelet donors.

The Red Cross tweeted on Tuesday: The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood & platelet donors to #GiveNow and help overcome a severe blood shortage. Donations are necessary to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients.

Click here to make an appointment.

How to donate blood

Donating blood is a simple thing to do, but can make a big difference in the lives of others. The donation process from the time you arrive until the time you leave takes about an hour. The donation itself is only about 8-10 minutes on average.

Registration

You will complete donor registration, which includes information such as your name, address, phone number, and donor identification number (if you have one). You will be asked to show a donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of ID.

Health History and Mini Physical

You will answer some questions during a private and confidential interview about your health history and the places you have traveled. You will have your temperature, hemoglobin, blood pressure and pulse checked.

Donation

We will cleanse an area on your arm and insert a brand–new, sterile needle for the blood draw. This feels like a quick pinch and is over in seconds. You will have some time to relax while the bag is filling. (For a whole blood donation, it is about 8-10 minutes. If you are donating platelets, red cells or plasma by apheresis the collection can take up to 2 hours.) When approximately a pint of blood has been collected, the donation is complete and a staff person will place a bandage on your arm.

Refreshments

You will spend a few minutes enjoying refreshments to allow your body time to adjust to the slight decrease in fluid volume. After 10-15 minutes you can then leave the donation site and continue with your normal daily activities. Enjoy the feeling of accomplishment knowing that you have helped to save lives.

Your gift of blood may help up to three people. Donated red blood cells do not last forever. They have a shelf-life of up to 42 days. A healthy donor may donate every 56 days.

