Shakespeare in Detroit to perform Much Ado Para Nada in Detroit this week

DETROIT - An adaptation of one of Shakespeare's finest pieces of work will be performed live in Detroit this upcoming week.

Much Ado Para Nada, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, will be performed Aug. 23 at Clark Park -- 1130 Clark St. -- and Aug. 24-26 in Campus Martius Park -- 800 Woodward Ave. All shows begin at 6:30 p.m., and a community picnic is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the Clark Park showing. The shows are presented by Shakespeare in Detroit.

“We are so excited to open our summer season in southwest Detroit in Clark Park, which inspired the adaptation by Bernardo Mazón, and to close our season in the bustling, cosmopolitan neighborhood of Campus Martius Park,” says SiD founder Sam White. “We’re so grateful to the city of Detroit and the Downtown Detroit Partnership for saving our show and making sure that it was accessible and available for residents of Detroit from a city neighborhood to the busy blocks of downtown.”

SiD has presented performances each of the last five summers, and White says being able to perform is important to teach and share their productions with those who need it the most.

“We are moving into a brand new space donated to us by the Banyan Foundation on the Riverfront in 2020 and so, theoretically, this will be our last free outdoor season,” he said. “We are looking forward to going directly to schools and creating programming that more intentionally impacts underserved students who sit in the same desks I sat in as a graduate of Detroit Public Schools.

“Detroit made me the artist that I am, and I tell everyone that. I love this city, and I love that SiD is inclusive, that the public show is free and accessible to everyone, and that the people in the company reflect the community the theatre serves. I'm so excited to be directing Much Ado Para Nada, because we're telling Shakespeare's timeless story in a new and innovative way, working with artists here and from across the country, while putting some focus on the community of southwest Detroit.”

Admission is free and open to the public. The show runs two hours and 15 minutes.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.