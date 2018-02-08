Shakespeare Royal Oak announces 2018 season and auditions

Laura Hope Crews and John Drew in "Much Ado About Nothing" (Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C.)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Shakespeare Royal Oak announced this week auditions for its 18th season.

Here's the auditions schedule:

Sunday, March 11 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday, March 12 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Starr Presbyterian Church at 13 Mile and Crooks roads in Royal Oak.

Interested actors may visit www.shakespeareroyaloak.com and sign up for a five-minute appointment. Those auditioning should bring two headshots and resumes as well as prepare either one 2-minute Shakespearean speech or two contrasting Shakespeare monologues with a total length of less than four minutes. Limited Equity roles are available under a special appearance contract. All Non-Equity actors will be paid a stipend.

The outdoor Shakespeare festival will be casting for its professional main stage production, "Much Ado About Nothing," directed by Gillian Eaton and its daylight show, the world premiere of "The Comedy of Terrible Errors," by Don Zolidis.

'Much Ado About Nothing'

The roles of Benedick and Beatrice have been pre-cast. All other roles are available. Rehearsals begin the week of June 26.

'The Comedy of Terrible Errors'

This world premiere will feature four actors with strong improv skills and familiarity with Shakespeare. Rehearsals begin June 11 with a preview performance tentatively scheduled for July 10.

Internships

Shakespeare Royal Oak offers a popular internship program as well. Administrative and Backstage positions are available for those 18 and older.

For more information on internships, email admin@waterworkstheatre.com.

