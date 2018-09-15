'Silence Hides Violence' charity ball coming this October

DETROIT - Women Renewed in Power (WRIP) Resource Center is hosting "Silence Hides Violence," a black-tie fundraiser to support their work.

WRIP is a Detroit nonprofit that provides support and resources for women in Michigan who face domestic violence and homelessness.

The event includes a three-course meal, live music, an open bar and survivor testimonials.

It's set for Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. on the Ovation yacht. They'll be traveling the Detroit River from Jefferson Beach Marina in St. Clair Shores to downtown Detroit.

Proceeds from the event will go to help women overcome domestic violence and renew their lives for them and their children. They'll also go toward bringing attention to domestic violence during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is in October.

LEARN MORE: WRIPResourceCenter.org

