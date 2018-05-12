Students can submit nominations for 9th annual Goodfellow Detroit Public School Teacher of the Year

DETROIT - The Old Newsboys' Goodfellow Fund of Detroit is now seeking nominations from Detroit students for its ninth annual Goodfellow Detroit Public School Teacher of the Year contest.

Detroit Public School students in grades three through eight must submit their nominations by answering one simple question in 50 words or less -- "Why is your teacher so special?"

The winning teacher receives a gift card to purchase school supplies for their classroom, as well as acknowledgment at the Detroit Goodfellows annual tribute breakfast in the fall.

The student who nominates the winning teacher receives a surprise classroom visit, a certificate and a Barnes and Noble gift card, all provided by Detroit Goodfellows.

Last year's winner was Gladys Clark, a teacher within the Detroit Public Schools Community District for more than 30 years and an eighth-grade teacher at Thurgood Marshall Elementary-Middle School. Clark was nominated by students Jakyria Hodge and Leah Denmark.

To nominate a teacher, go to www.detroitgoodfellows.org/teacher. Entries will be accepted until May 25. A winning teacher will be selected by June 1.

