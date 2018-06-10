Sunday is the last day of Royal Oak's Art of Fire: Clay, Glass and Metal Show

The 2018 Art of Fire Show is Sunday, June 10 in Royal Oak (Courtesy -- Linda Ashley)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - An annual event is back in Royal Oak for another year of unique art-making.

The Art of Fire: Clay, Glass and Metal Show returns to downtown Royal Oak Sunday.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located on Washington Avenue between Fifth and Lincoln, and features 100 clay, glass and metal artists from across the country who show off their work and demonstrate how it's created.

There are set to be demonstrations on hot glass blowing, pottery-making and live fire performances.

"We are so excited about this reinvented experience of seeing live art making demonstrations and even trying your own hand at being an artist, at our renamed Art of Fire Show,” said Shelly Kemp, executive director of the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce and a producer of the event. “The demo area will feature acoustic music to enhance the experience and will provide a great time for the whole family.”

Parking is available at a new parking deck two blocks north of the show.

Director of the event, Mark Loeb, said the new name, "Art of Fire," is "an indicator of the exciting new experience fair-goers will have this year.

“This year we have many artists that are new to the show,” Loeb said. “Bringing a good assortment of new artists to the fair is an important aspect of our mission so we are always offering art lovers exposure to new, inspired work as well as seeing the latest from beloved returning artists."

The event partnered with the Detroit Institute of Arts, Pewabic Pottery, Michigan Hot Glass, Oakland Community College, Smith Shop and others to organize demonstrations.

