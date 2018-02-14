Ash Wednesday falls on St. Valentine's Day this year

The Michigan Catholic is launching its second annual #LiveYourBestLent campaign when in a rare quirk of the calendar, "Lent and Love collide" this year when Ash Wednesday falls on St. Valentine's Day, which last happened in 1945.

Just today, Archbishop Vigneron visited the All Saints soup kitchen to pass out food baskets and provide Lenten inspiration. Would you like to join the "Lent with LOVE" celebrations?

Here are some ways you can participate:

The Michigan Catholic is calling on Metro Detroiters to share their plans to make this year’s Lent their best yet. New to the popular online Lenten campaign, they're asking you to post your stories, photos, videos and inspiration to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #LiveYourBestLent. You can also join the conversation at themichigancatholic.org

Wednesday, Feb. 14, 12:15 p.m. – Ash Wednesday Mass at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 1234 Washington

Fr. Mario Amore has done a series of videos to help folks #livetheirbestlent:

"What’s with the Ashes", "Prayer, Fasting, Alms Giving", "At the Cross"

Here are some tips The Michigan Catholic would like to give you to help "Live Your Best Lent with LOVE":

Prayer: Spend more time in prayer for those in need. Ask family, friends and co-workers what prayers

they need. Cultivate an attitude of gratitude. Express your gratitude to those in your own home,

workplace or in the shopping mall by saying “thanks!” for both the big and small things alike - and say

it with LOVE. Resolve to bicker less with your loved ones.

Fasting: Giving up chocolate is good, but this year, fast with LOVE! Cheerfully decline that candy bar

without telling friends that you’re dying for something sweet! Pass the treat table at work without

complaint. Eat a little less between meals and still manage to smile! Fast from gossiping; remember

the old adage, “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Almsgiving: Volunteer at a soup kitchen. Sacrifice the money you’d spend on a nice dinner out and

donate it to a homeless shelter — all without lamenting! Throughout the season, exclusively in The Michigan Catholic, read stories about how Catholics in Metro Detroit are living their best Lent with LOVE, and find special tips and commentary for inspiration.

