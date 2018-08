These 20 delicious restaurants will be featured for Troy Restaurant Week

TROY, Mich. - From Aug. 19-24, the city of Troy is putting on its annual Troy Restaurant Week.

Twenty restaurants from the area are expected to be participating, and you can taste the delicious delicacies from all 20 restaurants at a discounted price with new featured items.

Whether it's something you've eaten before or something completely new, there is something for everyone.

Here are the 20 restaurants participating this year:

2Booli -- 854 East Big Beaver Road

Bonefish Grill -- 660 West Big Beaver Road

Brio Tuscan Grille -- 2801 West Big Beaver Road

The Capital Grille -- 2800 West Big Beaver Road

Eats & Crafts -- 1950 East Square Lake Road

Eddie V's Prime Seafood -- 2100 West Big Beaver Road

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse -- 301 West Big Beaver Road

Granite City Brewery -- 699 West Big Beaver Road

La Saj Lebanese Bistro -- 2149 Crooks Road

Loccino Italian Grill and Bar -- 5600 Crooks Road

McCormick and Schmick's Seafood and Steaks -- 2850 Coolidge Highway

The Melting Pot -- 888 West Big Beaver Road

Morton's Steakhouse -- 888 West Big Beaver Road

Neiman Marcus -- 2705 West Big Beaver Road

Ocean Prime -- 2915 Coolidge Highway

Picano's Italian Grille -- 3775 Rochester Road

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse -- 755 West Big Beaver Road

Sedona Taphouse -- 198 East Big Beaver Road

Station Square -- 1317 Coolidge Highway

Steelhouse Tavern -- 1129 East Long Lake Road

More information about Troy Restaurant Week can be found here.

