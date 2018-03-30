Thousands of marshmallows to rain from sky during annual Marshmallow Drop in Westland, Trenton

Thousands of marshmallows are expected to the rain from the sky Friday afternoon in both Trenton and Westland.

Local 4Casters say a blizzard of marshmallows is expected to localize over Elizabeth Park in Trenton at 9 a.m. and at Nankin Mills in Westland at 11 a.m.

The Easter Bunny was said to be piloting the helicopter and drop more than 20,000 marshmallows at the 34th annual Marshmallow Drop.

LAST YEAR: Michigan kids grab marshmallows dropped from helicopter

Each year, thousands of children race to collect marshmallows that can be redeemed for prizes. There’s even a colored marshmallow which can be redeemed for a special prize. To ensure fairness, children are separated by three separate age groups: 4 years and younger, 5 to 7 years old and 8 to 12 years old.

Attendees should not consume the marshmallows, even though they’re tempting.

Take a look at last years event below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.