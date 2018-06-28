Tonight: First 200 guests receive free admission to Cranbrook Institute of Science's Carnival

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. - On Thursday, June 28, the first 200 guests to Cranbrook Institute of Science’s Family Science Carnival in Bloomfield Hills will receive free admissions from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Families will enjoy more than 20 activities including balloon animals, sack races, maggot art, bubble painting, slippery slime, dry ice exploration, and much more!

The guests who receive free admission will also get a passport leading them to a prize and a wristband for ice cream and popcorn.

Those who do not receive free admission and arrive at or after 6:30 p.m. will enjoy reduced ticket prices, which will be $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for children ages 2-12 and individuals over the age of 65. Children under 2 are free.

Passports and wristbands will be available after the first 200 guests while supplies last.

