Community

Top 5 current Seasonal leaders in Vote 4 the Best

Vote for your favorite businesses until July 15

By Ted Mecke - Creative Services Intern
Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Seasonal categories as of 5 p.m. on July 10. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest or in our poll at the bottom of this page. Thanks!
 
You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
  1. Block's Stand & Greenhouse
  2. Yates Cider Mill
  3. Westview Orchards Winery
  4. Blake's Orchard
  5. Erwin Orchards
  1. Farmington Farmers Market
  2. Blocks Stand & Greenhouse
  3. Eastern Market
  4. Eastern Market Corporation
  5. Vantage Point Farmers Market
  1. Olejnik Famrs
  2. Block's Stand and Greenhouse
  3. Westlake Sod LLC
  4. Bordine's
  5. Flower CenterSaxton
 
  1. Scarefest Scream Park
  2. Corpse Barn Shock Haunt
  3. Exit 13 Haunted House
  4. Haunted Garage Productions
  5. Hush Haunted Attraction
  1. Hidden Talents Lawn and Landscape
  2. Troy Clogg Landscape Associates
  3. Mike's Yard Service
  4. Saxton's Landscaping and Outdoor Services
  5. Ruhlig Farms & Gardens
  1. Hidden Talents Lawn and Landscape
  2. Troy Clogg Snow Associates
  3. Mike's Yard Service
  4. A-1 Lawn Care and Snow Removal
  5. JC Landscaping

And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!

 