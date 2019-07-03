Community

Top 5: Sports and Recreation

By Jake Draugelis

Amusement Center

  1. The Fifth Wall Escape Room
  2. Motor City Cheer
  3. Boogie Babies
  4. Bowl One Lanes
  5. CJ Barrymore's

 

Bike Shop

  1. Hometown Bicycles
  2. South Lyon Cycle
  3. Tim's Bike Shop
  4. Al Petri & Sons Bicycle Centers
  5. Tied: American Cycle & Fitness, Town and Country Bike and Boards and Wheels in Motion Cyclery

 

Bowling

  1. All Star Bowling & Trophy
  2. Woodland Lanes
  3. Premier Bowlers Pro Shop
  4. Young Bowling & Trophy Supply
  5. Westland Bowl

 

Festival

  1. Milford Memories
  2. Armada Fair
  3. Michigan Renaissance Festival
  4. Taste of Greece Festival
  5. A Taste of Brighton

 

Golf Course

  1. Heather Highlands Golf Club
  2. Stonebridge Golf Club
  3. Greystone Golf Club
  4. Fox Hills Golf & Banquet Center
  5. Dearborn Hills and Rammler Golf Club

 

Marina

  1. Belle Maer
  2. Jefferson Beach Marina
  3. Water's Edge Country Club
  4. MacRay Harbor
  5. Emerald City Harbor

 

Shooting Range

  1. Top Gun Shooting Sports
  2. Detroit Sportsmen's Congress
  3. Close Quarters Tactical, LLC
  4. Center Mass Inc. and Double action

 

Skating Rink

  1. Mount Clemens Ice Arena
  2. Skateland West
  3. Kennedy Ice Arena & Aquatic Center
  4. St Clair Shores Civic Arena
  5. Lakeland Ice Arena

 

Swimming Pools

  1. Romulus Athletic Center
  2. Warren Parks and Recreation Indoor Pool
  3. Downriver Family YMCA
  4. Troy Family Aquatic Center
  5. Macomb Township Recreation Center

 

 

