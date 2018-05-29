Vote 4 The Best Pets Winner: The Downriver Grooming Company

This year’s Vote 4 the Best Pets winner in the Grooming category is The Downriver grooming Company, in Wyandotte.

Ashley Spape, 32, is the owner of the salon which opened Oct. 2, 2017.

“I started grooming around 3 1/2 years ago. I wish I would’ve found this when I was 18. I absolutely love grooming. I eat, sleep and live grooming," said Spape.

Spape uses grooming as a way to give back to the community.

She said, "I groom all rescues for free. Whether they are in a shelter or with a rescue group. [It is] something that I feel good about doing.

"There are some very sad cases. Some pets that [have] been lost for a long time and some pets that were badly neglected. I make them feel more comfortable. When they are done being groomed you can physically see the difference in their demeanor. They are happy, they wag their tails, they kiss me, and I love them. At the end of the day I know I did good by helping where I can."

There are five staff members at the grooming company: four groomers and a bather. The company grooms an average of 20 pets a day.

The Downriver Grooming Company goes beyond the standard grooming services, adding things like nail polish and feathers, hair dye/"tattoos" and a spa package.