Warren, Sterling Heights police departments up stakes before charity hockey game

WARREN, Mich. - The Warren and Sterling Heights police departments are participating in a charity hockey game to support an officer injured in the line of duty.

The game will be at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Fraser Hockeyland.

All proceeds will support Ken Hubert in his recovery.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer asked Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski to up the stakes, and Dwojakowski agreed on a friendly wager.

