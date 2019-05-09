Watch live coverage of Judge Damon Keith funeral service in Detroit on ClickOnDetroit Monday

On Monday, May 13, ClickOnDetroit will provide live coverage of the funeral of Judge Damon Keith with special programming, “Remembering Judge Damon Keith,” that will be streamed live on the website, Facebook Live and Local 4’s over-the-top channels on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and most smart TVs.

Coverage of the funeral begins at 10 a.m., held at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit, and will be hosted by Local 4 News Today anchor Rhonda Walker.

WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit will be dedicating special coverage on the legacy of the exalted figure in the civil rights movement, who was also a federal judge, during an extended version of this Sunday’s Local 4 News at 11 p.m.

“Judge Keith was a civil rights crusader whose rulings protected civil liberties, opened doors and smashed barriers. He was a brilliant icon of justice and, as Detroiters, we were extremely fortunate to have this major player in the judicial world as one of us,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.