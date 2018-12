DETROIT - Former First Lady Michelle Obama surprised a group at the Motown Museum in Detroit on Tuesday.

Obama is in town on her book tour, which makes a stop at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night. Tickets are sold out.

Obama joined actor Keegan Michael-Key and her brother Craig Robinson in a talk with a group of young men. They talked about education and career paths. Watch the surprise above and the full roundtable talk below:

