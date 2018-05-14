WeatherFest 2018 with the Local 4Casters

Today at the Southfield Public Library, the 2018 WRN Young Meteorologist Program WeatherFest Rally was held from 1-6 p.m. We have a few photos to share from this fun all-about-weather event!

WeatherFest featured our very own Local 4 meteorologists Ben Bailey, Andrew Humphrey, Brandon Roux, and Paul Gross. They engaged the children with presentations and other fun sessions aimed to help kids learn to be 'smarter than the weather'.

There were all sorts of activities for kids to participate in, and the event is even free to the public. Above you can see Paul Gross teaching a group of children and answering all their weather questions with his expert knowledge! The Local 4 meteorologists had a great time sharing their weather smarts.