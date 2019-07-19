Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan transforms lives of children batting cancer

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Juliana Marrocco loves volunteering her time at Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan. She spends time sorting through the boxes of donated items that will go to help raise money for the St. Clair Shores based nonprofit.

"I get to come back and help with projects like this and be there for people," she said.

Wigs 4 Kids of Michigan provides wigs to children who are battling cancer for free. Like Marrocco, those within the organization have seen a child's reaction when getting their new free wig for the first time.

"It's amazing,” said Jennifer Fisher, with Wigs 4 Kids. “It's just -- you can't describe it. You have some kids who come in to see you and they're very angry. They've been sick. They've been bullied in school by their peers and they get that wig and it's like they're themselves again. They see themselves in the mirror again."

That's part of the reason why Marrocco volunteers her time here. She knows that feeling all too well.

"I was diagnosed when I was 5 months old," she explained.

She received a wig from Wigs 4 Kids at a young age.

"I remember that I wanted to look like Hannah Montana was my big dream and they made that dream come possible for me."

Inside the Wigs 4 Kids office at Pare Elementary School, a warehouse of sorts of the different items auctioned off or sold to raise the funds needed to keep these wigs free for children. Marrocco has been in remission since she was about 7 years old. She still hangs on to that "Hannah Montana wig," though. She's forever grateful to the self-esteem and confidence boost wigs for kids gave her.

"I just wanna say thank you for everything you have made possible for me," she said.

Click here for more information on Wigs 4 Kids.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.