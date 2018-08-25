You can get your child a free backpack Saturday morning in Detroit

DETROIT - If you are trying to skip the lines in the stores to get discounted school supplies for your child, one event Saturday in Detroit will certainly help you do that.

Detroit Manufacturing Systems and UAW Local 600 are giving away 500 medium and large backpacks from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the DMS visitor parking lot -- 12601 Artesian Street, Building A1 in Detroit.

The backpacks are filled with various school supplies, depending on the grade of your student. Supplies include pens, pencils, pencil pouches, paper, erasers, crayons and highlighters.

Backpacks are given away on a first come, first served basis. Limit of one backpack per child. Children must be present to get the free backpack.

