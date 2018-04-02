AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices drop 2 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - Statewide gas prices have dropped by about two cents per gallon this past week, AAA Michigan reported on Sunday.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.69 per gallon. Prices are about 24 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.67 per gallon in the Flint area. The highest was about $2.73 per gallon in the Ann Arbor area.

Despite gas prices dropping on average by two cents across the state, metro Detroit's average gas price actually increased by about two cents. Metro Detroit's current average is about $2.70 per gallon and is about 27 cents more than this same time last year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.