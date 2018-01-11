2 Michigan Sam's Club locations close abruptly

Several Sam's Club locations abruptly closed Thursday, according to a report from Business Insider.

According to the report, the Walmart-owned warehouse club is closing 63 stores across the country.

A Sam's Club spokesperson said that employees will be paid for the next 60 days and that the company hopes to transfer employees to other stores.

Sam's Club is replying to several Twitter users with a statement:

"After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we've decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we're committed to working with impacted members and associated through this transition."

Two Michigan store is included in the closings:

32625 Northwestern Highway, Farmington Hills, MI 48336

340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911

The Farmington Hills location has 158 employees who will be impacted.

The Lansing store has 172 employees impacted by the closure.

Both stores will close to the public Jan. 26.

Distributed by LAKANA. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.