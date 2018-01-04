2 more Michigan Kmart stores to close this April

DETROIT - Store closures continue to pileup for Sears-Kmart.

Sears announced 100 additional store closures in the U.S., with stores closing as early as March of 2018.

"The company on Thursday, January 4 informed associates at 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores that we will be closing these stores between early March and early April 2018," Sears said in a press release.

Two additional Michigan stores are on the list:

67300 Main Street, Richmond, MI

205 South Greenville W Drive, Greenville, MI

Both of these stores are slated to close in early April.

"We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the company said in a statement.

Liquidation sales will begin as early as Jan. 12 at the closing stores, Sears said.

Michigan KMart store closures last year included:

29600 Ford Road, Garden City, MI

3555 O’Neill Drive, Jackson, MI

1396 South Main Street, Adrian, MI

5400 S Cedar Street, Lansing, MI

1501 E Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI

40855 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI

17580 Frazho Road, Roseville, MI

3541 Highland Road, Waterford, MI

165 Wayne Road, Westland, MI

6455 US 31 N, Acme Township, MI

801 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

1290 N Monroe Street, Monroe, MI

Utica/Shelby Township, 7601 23 Mile Road

Bay City, 4001 N Euclid Avenue

Sandusky, 545 West Sanilac

