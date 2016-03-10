Pistachios linked to salmonella outbreak being recalled

Wonderful Pistachios is voluntarily recalling a limited number of flavors and sizes of in-shell and shelled pistachios due to a risk of salmonella contamination.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the products may be linked to an outbreak of Salmonellosis that sickened 11 people in 9 states.

People began getting ill on December 12, the CDC said. They range in age from 9 to 69. The states involved are Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington. There were two cases in Arizona and Washington.

The products, which were distributed through several retailers nationwide and Canada, under the brand names Wonderful, Paramount Farms and Trader Joe's. They can be identified by a 13-digit lot code number that can be found on the lower back or bottom panel of the package.

The specific products and lot codes are: