Pistachios linked to salmonella outbreak being recalled
Recall includes some ‘Wonderful Pistachio’ brand in-shell, shelled pistachios
Wonderful Pistachios is voluntarily recalling a limited number of flavors and sizes of in-shell and shelled pistachios due to a risk of salmonella contamination.
Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the products may be linked to an outbreak of Salmonellosis that sickened 11 people in 9 states.
People began getting ill on December 12, the CDC said. They range in age from 9 to 69. The states involved are Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington. There were two cases in Arizona and Washington.
The products, which were distributed through several retailers nationwide and Canada, under the brand names Wonderful, Paramount Farms and Trader Joe's. They can be identified by a 13-digit lot code number that can be found on the lower back or bottom panel of the package.
The specific products and lot codes are:
|Product Description
|Brand
|UPC
|Unit WT
|Code Date / Lot Number
|Lot Code Location
|Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113910064
|16oz
|2016 OCT 26 – 1509123255601, 15091232557011509123255901
2016 OCT 27 – 1509123256001
|Back of the bag - bottom left
|Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113910187
|8oz
|10/26/2016 - 1509123259601
|Back of the bag - bottom left
|Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113913652
|200g
|2016/10/26 - 1509123260301
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113912532
|225g
|2016/10/26 - 1509123256901
|Back of the bag - bottom left
|Roasted Salt and Pepper Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113910293
|4.5oz
|2016 NOV 05 - 1510123307001
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113911863
|1.5 oz
|10/26/16 – 1509123256701
10/28/16 - 1509123256801
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113911979
|24 oz
|2016 OCT 27 – 1509123260601
2016 NOV 02 - 1510123304901
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113910088
|5 oz
|2016 OCT 30 - 1509123289801
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|N/A
|13 oz
|2016 NOV 02 - 1510123304801
|On clear bag - bottom that has back seal
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113913638
|40 oz
|11/05/2016 - 1510123332601
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113734066
|6oz
|10/26/2016 - 1509123260401
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113913386
|2.5oz
|2016 NOV 02 - 1510123295001
|Back of the bag - bottom left
|Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113910125
|24oz
|2016 NOV 04 – 1510123331501
2016 NOV 05 – 1510123305001
|Bottom of the bag
|Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113734066
|6 oz
|11/02/2016 - 1510123295301
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113912044
|225g
|2016/10/27 - 1509123259801
|Back of the bag - bottom left
|Roasted Sweet Chili Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113913331
|1.25oz
|2016 NOV 04 - 1510123307901
|Back of the bag - bottom left
|Roasted Sweet Chili Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113910309
|4.5oz
|2016 NOV 05 - 1510123308101
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|014113912839
|1 oz
|2016 OCT 26 – 1509123255401
2016 OCT 29 – 1509123255501
2016 NOV 02 - 1510123294801
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Wonderful
|00014113910255
|25 lbs
|2016/11/02 – 1510123294601
2016/11/05 – 1510123332501
|Side box
|Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Paramount Farms
|NA
|25 lbs
|2016 OCT 29 – 1509123280901
2016 NOV 06 - 1510123332401
|Side box
|50% Less Salt Dry Roasted & Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Trader Joe's
|00111348
|16 oz
|2016 OCT 28 – 1509123256501
2016 OCT 29 – 1509123256401
2016 OCT 30 – 1509123256601
2016 NOV 03 – 1510123307101
2016 NOV 04 – 1510123307201, 1510123307301
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Dry Roasted & Unsalted Inshell Pistachios
|Trader Joe's
|00079990
|16oz
|2016 OCT 27 – 1509123256101
2016 OCT 28 – 1509123256201, 1509123256301
|Back of the bag - bottom right
|Dry Roasted & Salted Inshell Pistachios
|Trader Joe's
|00079983
|16 oz
|2016 OCT 28 – 1509123259901, 1509123260001
2016 OCT 29 – 1509123260101
2016 NOV 03 - 1510123294901
|Back of the bag - bottom right
Copyright 2016 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.