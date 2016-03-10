43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Consumer

Pistachios linked to salmonella outbreak being recalled

Recall includes some ‘Wonderful Pistachio’ brand in-shell, shelled pistachios

Tags: Consumer, Recalls
photo

Wonderful Pistachios is voluntarily recalling a limited number of flavors and sizes of in-shell and shelled pistachios due to a risk of salmonella contamination.

Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to Center for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the products may be linked to an outbreak of Salmonellosis that sickened 11 people in 9 states.

People began getting ill on December 12, the CDC said. They range in age from 9 to 69. The states involved are Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Virginia and Washington. There were two cases in Arizona and Washington.

The products, which were distributed through several retailers nationwide and Canada, under the brand names Wonderful, Paramount Farms and Trader Joe's. They can be identified by a 13-digit lot code number that can be found on the lower back or bottom panel of the package.

The specific products and lot codes are:

Product Description Brand UPC Unit WT Code Date / Lot Number Lot Code Location
Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113910064 16oz 2016 OCT 26 – 1509123255601, 15091232557011509123255901
2016 OCT 27 – 1509123256001		 Back of the bag - bottom left
Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113910187 8oz 10/26/2016 - 1509123259601 Back of the bag - bottom left
Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113913652 200g 2016/10/26 - 1509123260301 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted No Salt Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113912532 225g 2016/10/26 - 1509123256901 Back of the bag - bottom left
Roasted Salt and Pepper Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113910293 4.5oz 2016 NOV 05 - 1510123307001 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113911863 1.5 oz 10/26/16 – 1509123256701
10/28/16 - 1509123256801		 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113911979 24 oz 2016 OCT 27 – 1509123260601
2016 NOV 02 - 1510123304901		 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113910088 5 oz 2016 OCT 30 - 1509123289801 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful N/A 13 oz 2016 NOV 02 - 1510123304801 On clear bag - bottom that has back seal
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113913638 40 oz 11/05/2016 - 1510123332601 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios Wonderful 014113734066 6oz 10/26/2016 - 1509123260401 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios Wonderful 014113913386 2.5oz 2016 NOV 02 - 1510123295001 Back of the bag - bottom left
Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios Wonderful 014113910125 24oz 2016 NOV 04 – 1510123331501
2016 NOV 05 – 1510123305001		 Bottom of the bag
Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios Wonderful 014113734066 6 oz 11/02/2016 - 1510123295301 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Shelled Pistachios Wonderful 014113912044 225g 2016/10/27 - 1509123259801 Back of the bag - bottom left
Roasted Sweet Chili Pistachios Wonderful 014113913331 1.25oz 2016 NOV 04 - 1510123307901 Back of the bag - bottom left
Roasted Sweet Chili Pistachios Wonderful 014113910309 4.5oz 2016 NOV 05 - 1510123308101 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 014113912839 1 oz 2016 OCT 26 – 1509123255401
2016 OCT 29 – 1509123255501
2016 NOV 02 - 1510123294801		 Back of the bag - bottom right
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Wonderful 00014113910255 25 lbs 2016/11/02 – 1510123294601
2016/11/05 – 1510123332501		 Side box
Roasted Salted Inshell Pistachios Paramount Farms NA 25 lbs 2016 OCT 29 – 1509123280901
2016 NOV 06 - 1510123332401		 Side box
50% Less Salt Dry Roasted & Salted Inshell Pistachios Trader Joe's 00111348 16 oz 2016 OCT 28 – 1509123256501
2016 OCT 29 – 1509123256401
2016 OCT 30 – 1509123256601
2016 NOV 03 – 1510123307101
2016 NOV 04 – 1510123307201, 1510123307301		 Back of the bag - bottom right
Dry Roasted & Unsalted Inshell Pistachios Trader Joe's 00079990 16oz 2016 OCT 27 – 1509123256101
2016 OCT 28 – 1509123256201, 1509123256301		 Back of the bag - bottom right
Dry Roasted & Salted Inshell Pistachios Trader Joe's 00079983 16 oz 2016 OCT 28 – 1509123259901, 1509123260001
2016 OCT 29 – 1509123260101
2016 NOV 03 - 1510123294901		 Back of the bag - bottom right

Copyright 2016 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.