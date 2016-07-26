Apple hacking threat: Protect your device

DETROIT – Hackers are always finding new ways to steal your personal information, and there's a new threat to your Apple iPhones and Mac computers. The bad guys just need your phone number and a photo to sneak into your phone and grab your private information.

Most of you know you should never click on or open any suspicious links. In this case, security experts say the hackers can embed malware into a photo or other image, send it to your phone, and the damage is done. You don't have to click or do anything else, but your phone will still be at risk.

Apple has released a patch to prevent this time of hacking, but you may need to upgrade your device manually.

If your iPhone has an iOS earlier than 9.3.3, you need to upgrade. And, if your computer has an OS earlier than 10.11.6 you should also upgrade.

On your phone, it only takes a few clicks to protect your phone: Go to Settings, then General, then Software Updates. Click on Download and Install.

On your desktop or laptop, click on the Apple Menu and select Software Update.