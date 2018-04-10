3 Carson's, 1 Younkers store to close in Michigan in June

According to a letter sent on April 5 by The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc., one Younkers store and three Carson's stores are set to close in Michigan in June.

The Younkers location is in Grandville at 3688 Rivertown Parkway, while the three Carson's are in Livonia (17625 Newburgh Road), Rochester Hills (400 North Adams Road) and Clinton Township (17480 Hall Road).

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and has been actively engaged in efforts to either reorganize the business or sell it, according to the letter.

It was reported yesterday that Namdar Realty Group, Washington Prime Group and DW Partners signed a letter of intent to buy most assets of Bon-Ton for "no less than $128 million cash." This could help keep the company in business, but it is unsure if this purchase would change the closures of the four Michigan locations.

The first closing is expected for June 5, but is "subject to change as we evaluate our options, including any option of selling the business and continuing as a going concern and subject to any actions of the bankruptcy court."

163 jobs will be lost at the Grandville Younkers location, and another 525 total jobs will be lost at the three Carson's locations in Livonia, Rochester Hills and Clinton Township.

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announced in January the closure of the Benton Harbor Carson's location, as well as 41 other stores the company owns.

These closings are expected to be permanent, the letter said.

