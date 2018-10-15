AAA Michigan: Gas prices down 12 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average price of gas across the state decreased about 12 cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.88 per gallon. Michigan's daily statewide average gas prices are about 35 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas last week was about $3.00.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Lansing-East Lansing area, where it was about $2.80 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Marquette area for the fourth straight week, where it was $3.04 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.90 -- about eight cents less compared to last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 44 cents more than this same time last year.

Overall, gas prices have decreased for 10 straight days.

"Fuel prices plunged on the stock market last week, which should clear the way for a significant discount at the pump," said AAA spokesperson Nancy Cain. "Motorists should see a 5-10 cent drop or more in the next 10 days. This is the type of downward movement we normally see at the pump during the fall. However, upward pressure could easily return later this month, as the market braces for U.S. sanctions against Iranian crude, and what that might mean for global supply and demand."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.