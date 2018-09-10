AAA Michigan: Gas prices up statewide by 6 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average price of gas across the state increased about six cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.92 per gallon. Michigan's daily statewide average gas prices are about 21 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas last week was about $2.87.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Traverse City area, where it was about $2.76 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the third straight week, where it was $2.96 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.92 -- about one cent less than last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 29 cents more than this same time last year.

