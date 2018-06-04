AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices drop 11 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night average gas prices in Michigan dropped about 11 cents in the past week, the biggest change in the country for a statewide average price of a gallon of gas.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.99 per gallon. Prices are about 48 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas across the state last week was about $3.11.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Grand Rapids/Muskegon/Holland area, where it was about $2.94 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the fifth straight week, where it was about $3.05 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $3.04 -- a decrease of six cents from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 58 cents more than this same time last year.

