AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices hits $3.00 per gallon

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average daily gas price in the state increased by about seven cents for the second consecutive week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, announced the average price of gas in Michigan last week was about $3.00 per gallon. Prices are about 52 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Traverse City area for the second straight week, where it was about $2.90 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the fourth straight week, where it was about $3.05 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $3.01 -- which is also an increase of seven cents from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 60 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan is 14th in the country for most expensive average daily gas price and ninth in the nation for the biggest change in average weekly gas price.

