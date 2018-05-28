AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices increase by 11 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night average gas prices in Michigan rose about 11 cents in the past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $3.11 per gallon. Prices are about 67 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette, where it was about $3.00 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the fifth straight week, where it was about $3.15 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $3.10 -- an increase of nine cents from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 66 cents more than this same time last year.

