AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices increase by about 9 cents for second straight week

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average daily gas price in the state went up by about 9 cents from last week for the second consecutive week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, announced the average price of gas in Michigan last week was about $2.88, compared to about $2.78 last week. Prices are about 34 cents more than this same time last year. The statewide daily average has not been this high since 2015.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette area for the second week in a row, where it was about $2.74 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Jackson area, where it was about $2.92 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.86 -- about eight cents more than last week's average. Metro Detroit's average is about 37 cents more than this same time last year. Metro Detroit's average, like the statewide daily average, has not been this high since 2015.

The 9-cent increase was the fourth biggest change in average weekly gas price in the country for also a second consecutive week. Michigan is 12th in the nation for most expensive average daily gas price.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.