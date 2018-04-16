AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices increase by nine cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night that the statewide average daily gas price went up by about nine cents from last week -- the fourth biggest change in average weekly gas price in the country.

The auto club, based out of Dearborn, announced the average price of gas in Michigan last week was about $2.78, compared to about $2.68 last week. Prices are about 28 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette area, where it was about $2.69 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for a third straight week, where it was about $2.80 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.77 -- about eight cents more than last week's average. Metro Detroit's average is about 26 cents more than this same time last year.

