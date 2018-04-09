AAA Michigan: Statewide average gas prices unchanged

DEARBORN, Mich. - The statewide price of gas on average is "virtually unchanged" from last week, AAA Michigan reported Sunday.

The Dearborn-based auto club announced the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline across the state was about $2.68 per gallon. Prices are about 11 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Flint area for a second consecutive week, where it was about $2.63 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for a second straight week, where it was about $2.71 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.69, which is right around the same as last week's average. Metro Detroit's average is about 16 cents more than this same time last year.

