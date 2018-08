AAA Michigan: Statewide gas prices drop 8 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night the average price of gas across the state decreased about eight cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.92 per gallon. Michigan's daily statewide average gas prices are about 49 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas last week was about $3.00

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Grand Rapids/Muskegon/Holland area, where it was about $2.82 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the third week in a row, where it was $2.99 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.97 -- a decrease of about three cents from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 53 cents more than this same time last year.

Michigan's eight-cent decrease, compared to last week's, was the biggest change in average daily gas price in the nation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.