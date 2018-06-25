AAA Michigan: Statewide gas prices fall 13 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night average gas prices in Michigan decreased by a whopping 13 cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.90 per gallon. Prices, however, are still about 53 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas across the state last week was about $3.03.

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Traverse City area, where it was about $2.75 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the eighth straight week, where it was about $2.99 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $2.95 -- a decrease of about eight cents from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 61 cents more than this same time last year.

