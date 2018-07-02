AAA Michigan: Statewide gas prices up 9 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. - AAA Michigan reported Sunday night that after dropping 13 cents on average the week prior, the average price of gas increased by about nine cents this past week.

The auto club, based in Dearborn, says the average price of gas in Michigan as of Monday morning was about $2.99 per gallon. Michigan's daily statewide average gas prices are about 69 cents more than this same time last year.

The average price of gas across the state last week was about $2.90

Michigan’s lowest average price was in the Marquette area, where it was about $2.87 per gallon. The highest average price was in the Ann Arbor area for the ninth straight week, where it was about $3.06 per gallon.

Metro Detroit's average gas price is about $3.00 -- an increase of about five cents from last week. Metro Detroit's average is about 68 cents more than this same time last year.

