Amazon Prime starts offering grocery delivery service in Metro Detroit

DETROIT - The merger of Amazon and Whole Foods made grocery delivery available, and now that service is expanding to include Metro Detroit.

Residents who enjoy grocery shopping without leaving the house will love the new option Amazon and Whole Foods are offering in the area.

Through the Prime Now website and mobile app, Whole Foods shoppers can pick their items, pay and wait for delivery.

"As a medical student it's pretty convenient," Whole Foods shopper Stacy Hatcher said.

"I think it's a really effective way to get your groceries," Whole Foods shopper Herasanna Richards said. "I mean, if you think about the time you take to write everything down and actually go to the store, you get that in return in the money you spend on a delivery service. Imagine just making your list and just submitting it."

Whole Foods isn't delivering to all of Detroit, but it will be available to a majority of residents. The easiest way to check delivery availability is to punch a ZIP code into the app.

In general, residents in the far east side of the city will not be able to get deliveries. That stretches beyond city limits. But customers who love the new service are hoping that will soon change.

"It would be a great benefit to those within the community who are not able to take advantage of this location," Whole Foods shopper Andrea McCullum said.

The only Whole Foods store in the city is on Mack Avenue, which makes it a busy place. Shoppers said they wouldn't mind avoiding the crowded store.

"It's very busy in here," Whole Foods shopper Theresa Martin said. "I don't like waiting in long lines too much."

