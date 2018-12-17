Apple falsely advertised display specs of iPhone X series, lawsuit alleges

Apple has been accused of lying about display specs of its iPhone X series in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The suit, filed in the US District Court of Northern California, alleges that the tech company falsely advertised the screen sizes and pixel counts of the iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max devices.

Plaintiffs accuse Apple of lying about the screen size of its devices by including non-screen areas like notches and corners. The iPhone X, for example, was advertised as having a 2436 x 1125 pixel display. However, the lawsuit alleges that the top and bottom of the device each removed 120 vertical pixels' worth of display area, resulting in an actual display size of 2195 x 1125 pixels.

It is also alleged that the iPhone X series has a lower screen resolution than advertised because the products do not use true pixels with red, green and blue subpixels in each pixel. Plaintiffs say the iPhone X only has two subpixels per pixel, which is less than advertised and would result in a lower resolution than the older-model iPhone 8 Plus.

Additionally, Apple is accused of lying about the advertised "all-screen" sizes of their devices. The iPhone X, for example, was advertised as having a screen size of 5.8 inches, but plaintiffs say they found it measured "only about 5.6875 inches."

Read the lawsuit below:

Apple Lawsuit by on Scribd

